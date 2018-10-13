Scottish Challenge Cup: Motherwell U21s first colts side to reach quarters

Christian Mbulu made it two for Motherwell U21s against Sligo Rovers

The omens didn't look good for Sligo Rovers ahead of their Challenge Cup trip to Motherwell.

Their flight from Northern Ireland to Glasgow was cancelled on Friday night, forcing them to travel on the day of the game.

After touching down in Glasgow, they were hit with the news that the Fir Park pitch was to undergo a pitch inspection.

Unfortunately for Sligo and their 100 or so fans, the game went ahead as Motherwell made history by becoming the first colts side to reach the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Sligo Rovers didn't have the best of preparations for their game at Fir Park

Goals from Jake Hastie and Christian Mbulu were enough to send Stephen Craigan's Fir Park side through in front of 1000 supporters.

"They have shown they can play against senior teams," Craigan told Motherwell TV.

"I'm nothing but proud. They are a great team to work with. They frustrate the life out of me, but I probably frustrate the life out of them.

"It's a great result for us."

St Mirren's colts failed to follow them into Tuesday's quarter-final draw, losing 4-2 at home to Queen's Park despite twice being ahead against a League Two side with head coach Mark Roberts in official charge for the first time.

Meanwhile, League One side East Fife caused the shock of the day by knocking out Championship outfit Queen of the South 2-0 thanks to goals from Kevin Smith and Anton Dowds.

It was a seventh win in a row for Darren Young's side.

Dunfermline Athletic also stumbled to defeat at home to Alloa Athletic, losing to their part-time Championship rivals, with Alan Trouten's goals either side of a Louis Longridge double taking the game to penalties.

Victory in the shoot-out ended a seven-game run without a win for Jim Goodwin's side, who also drew 0-0 at East End Park in the league last month.

Two teams from the National League were taking part for the first time this season, but neither of the English sides will be in the quarter-finals after Sutton United lost to Bohemians.

The side sitting sixth in the League of Ireland edged out the team lying ninth in England's fifth tier after a penalty shoot-out following a 0-0 draw in Dublin.

THIRD-ROUND RESULTS

Bohemians 0-0 Sutton United (Bohemians win 4-3 on penalties)

Dunfermline Athletic 2-2 Alloa Athletic (Alloa win 5-4 on penalties)

East Fife 2-0 Queen of the South

Motherwell Under-21 2-0 Sligo Rovers

Ross County 3-1 Montrose

St Mirren Under-21 2-4 Queen's Park

Connah's Quay Nomads v Coleraine (19:45 BST)