Some people 'prefer Scotland to do badly' - Andy Robertson

Scotland have lost five of seven matches under Alex McLeish

International friendly: Scotland v Portugal Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 14 October Kick-off: 17:00 Coverage: Live coverage on BBC Radio Scotland & online

Captain Andy Robertson believes "some people" in Scotland "prefer" the national team to do badly.

Thursday's Nations League loss to Israel was the Scots' fifth in seven games since Alex McLeish took charge.

The manager was roundly criticised following the meek 2-1 reverse in Haifa and, while Liverpool's Robertson "understands the fans' frustration", he says "the criticism is a bit harsh".

"The last game wasn't good enough," the 24-year-old said.

"But a lot of people look at the results, and we've played a lot of tough games, which has been hard for the lads when we're trying to learn attack under a new manager."

McLeish's side lost 4-0 to Belgium in a September friendly - a result that followed defeats in summer friendlies in Peru and Mexico in which Robertson did not play.

"Against Belgium, a world-class team, we didn't really get out," Robertson said. "By all accounts, Peru and Mexico were tough conditions.

"We've had to deal with all different things, but we keep going. I think the criticism's a bit harsh, but some people prefer when we do bad instead of when we do good."

Robertson, who is set to lead the side in Sunday's friendly against Portugal, believes some pundits would prefer Scotland "to give them something to moan about" by playing poorly.

"That's what they get paid for," he added. "We get paid to go out in the white lines and, when we don't perform, people have stuff to write about.

"Unfortunately, we've given them excuses to write about us negatively and we all need to take it on the chin because it's part and parcel of football."