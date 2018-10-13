Harry Kane: England captain says he does not need a rest and wants to face Spain

Harry Kane has gone more than eight hours without scoring in international football

Nations League: Spain v England Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville Date: Monday, 15 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England captain Harry Kane dismissed suggestions he needs a rest, saying he does not think his "game has dipped".

Three Lions captain Kane, 25, has only scored six times in 16 games for club and country since netting that many in three World Cup matches in the summer.

Since England finished fourth in Russia, Kane has featured in 13 games for Tottenham and England in 2018-19.

"It's been tough after the World Cup, not getting much rest, but I think I've dealt with it well," said Kane.

"I've stayed fit and stayed healthy. That was my main priority at the start of the season. Now it's building on that and pushing forward over the winter.

"I set a standard for myself and I want to reach that standard every game I play. I don't think my game has dipped."

Kane won the Golden Boot at the World Cup after scoring twice against Tunisia, three times against Panama and once in the match with Colombia - but he failed to net against Sweden, Croatia or in the third-place play-off against Belgium.

He has since failed to score in England matches against Spain, Switzerland and Croatia, though he has scored six times for Tottenham, including five times in the Premier League.

If he does not score in Monday's Nations League game against Spain, it will be the longest barren run of his senior England career.

"I just stay focused on my job and what I need to do," added Kane. "In the Premier League I'm second top goalscorer. I'd like to have scored more for England recently.

"I will be ready to go on Monday, for sure."