Hamilton Academical v Rangers
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland (FM); text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Hamilton have lost 87% of their 15 Scottish Premiership meetings with Rangers (W1 D1 L13) conceding 13 goals in the last four games.
- Rangers have won all eight of their visits to Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership by an aggregate score of 19-7.
- None of Hamilton's last 18 league games have ended level, with Accies winning three and losing 15 of these games since a 2-2 draw with Ross County in March.
- Under manager Steven Gerrard, just two of Rangers' 11 wins in all competitions have come away from home. The Ibrox side are one of only two sides yet to win an away league game in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership (along with St Mirren).
- Rangers have seen more different players score for them in this season's Scottish Premiership (10) than any other side (excluding own goals), whilst only St Mirren (two) have had fewer different scorers than Hamilton Academical (four).