Scottish Premiership
Hamilton13:30Rangers
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland (FM); text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hamilton have lost 87% of their 15 Scottish Premiership meetings with Rangers (W1 D1 L13) conceding 13 goals in the last four games.
  • Rangers have won all eight of their visits to Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership by an aggregate score of 19-7.
  • None of Hamilton's last 18 league games have ended level, with Accies winning three and losing 15 of these games since a 2-2 draw with Ross County in March.
  • Under manager Steven Gerrard, just two of Rangers' 11 wins in all competitions have come away from home. The Ibrox side are one of only two sides yet to win an away league game in the 2018-19 Scottish Premiership (along with St Mirren).
  • Rangers have seen more different players score for them in this season's Scottish Premiership (10) than any other side (excluding own goals), whilst only St Mirren (two) have had fewer different scorers than Hamilton Academical (four).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts8611146819
2Hibernian85211961317
3Celtic8512134916
4Kilmarnock8512137616
5Livingston843185315
6Rangers84221881014
7Aberdeen833297212
8St Johnstone8224718-118
9Hamilton8206616-106
10Motherwell8125814-65
11St Mirren8116417-134
12Dundee8107516-113
