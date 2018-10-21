Yeovil Town Ladies v Bristol City Women
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal Women
|4
|4
|0
|0
|21
|3
|18
|12
|2
|B'ham City Women
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|3
|3
|12
|3
|Man City Women
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|5
|11
|11
|4
|Reading Women
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|4
|7
|5
|Chelsea Women
|5
|1
|3
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|6
|6
|Liverpool Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|6
|7
|Bristol City Women
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|5
|8
|West Ham Women
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|12
|-6
|4
|9
|Everton Ladies
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|2
|10
|Brighton Women
|5
|0
|1
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|1
|11
|Yeovil Town Ladies
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|15
|-13
|0