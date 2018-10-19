Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina last played a competitive match during Colombia's last-16 World Cup defeat by England

TEAM NEWS

Everton defender Yerry Mina is set to finally make his debut after three months out with a foot injury.

He could be joined by Andre Gomes, a fellow signing from Barcelona, who is available following a hamstring problem, while Phil Jagielka also returns.

Crystal Palace may be without key forward Wilfried Zaha, who sustained a groin injury on international duty.

Christian Benteke is sidelined until next year following knee surgery.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: There is no English club Roy Hodgson has faced as an opposition manager more often than Everton - not that he'll want reminding of the fact.

The 71-year-old former Liverpool boss has been in the opposition dugout at Goodison eight times - and has the rotten record of one draw (20 years ago with Blackburn) and seven defeats.

Of course, Hodgson will travel thinking that he's due a win at the old ground - and after four home games without scoring he might be glad to be on the road.

But Hodgson is far too wise to indulge in baseless optimism: a point would be a good outcome for the Eagles against an Everton side which recorded back-to-back league wins before the international break.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I thought the Toffees' win at Leicester last time out was their best result of the season, and now they have to try to back that up.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v cricket legend Shane Warne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in seven Premier League games against Crystal Palace since a 3-2 defeat at Goodison Park in 2014 (W3, D4).

Palace have won a club record four Premier League away games against Everton, although they are winless in the last three (D2, L1).

Everton could win consecutive top-flight home fixtures against Palace for the first time since 1990.

There have been just four home wins in 18 Premier League meetings.

Everton

Everton have won back-to-back league matches for the first time in 2018-19.

They could record three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since January 2017 - with the third win in that run coming at Crystal Palace.

Everton have won just one of their last 14 Premier League games played on a Sunday, losing 11.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored four goals in four league games - as many as he managed in the whole of last season.

Sigurdsson scored his 50th Premier League goal against Leicester, with 19 of those goals coming from outside of the penalty area, a joint league-high with Philippe Coutinho during the same period.

Crystal Palace