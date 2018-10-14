Cancun Grand Prix: GB's Amy Livesey wins bronze
Great Britain's Amy Livesey won her third career Grand Prix bronze medal at Cancun Grand Prix in Mexico, defeating compatriot Lubjana Piovesana.
Livesey took the bronze in the -63kg category in a tense contest as the training partners struggled to make successful attacks.
She won silver at the same event last year and Piovesana took bronze.
"It was a great tactical match from Livesey to successful neutralise Piovesana's attacks," GB Judo said.