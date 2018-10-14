Cancun Grand Prix: GB's Amy Livesey wins bronze

From the section

Livesey is a former European Under-23 champion

Great Britain's Amy Livesey won her third career Grand Prix bronze medal at Cancun Grand Prix in Mexico, defeating compatriot Lubjana Piovesana.

Livesey took the bronze in the -63kg category in a tense contest as the training partners struggled to make successful attacks.

She won silver at the same event last year and Piovesana took bronze.

"It was a great tactical match from Livesey to successful neutralise Piovesana's attacks," GB Judo said.