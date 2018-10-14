Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool and Netherlands defender to miss Belgium game with rib injury
- From the section European Football
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk will miss the Netherlands' friendly with Belgium on Tuesday with a rib injury.
The Dutch Football Association said the centre-back, 27, is still suffering from the injury he sustained in Liverpool's Premier League win against Southampton on 22 September.
Van Dijk scored the opening goal as the Dutch beat Germany 3-0 on Saturday in the Nations League.
Reds forward Mohamed Salah left Egypt's squad on Saturday with a muscle strain.
Liverpool's next game is at Huddersfield on Saturday, 20 October.