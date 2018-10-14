Women's Scottish Cup: Hibs beat Glasgow City to reach third successive final

Hibs have won the last two Scottish Cups and this season are chasing a domestic treble

Hibernian moved closer to a domestic treble after beating Glasgow City 2-1 in the Women's Scottish Cup semi-final.

They face City again next Sunday, where another win will put them in the driving seat in the title race with just one other game to follow.

Kirsten Reilly gave Hibs an early lead, before captain Joelle Murray added a second. Siobhan Hunter's own-goal was too little, too late for City.

The other semi-final between Motherwell and Spartans kicks off later on Sunday.

Hibs three games from treble

The tie at Forthbank was the first of two huge clashes between Scotland's top two clubs, with the sides neck and neck in the title race with just two goals separating them.

Hibs, holders of the cup for the past two years, took charge early on when Reilly was left alone at the back post to poke home Rachel McLauchlan's cross.

City went close to a leveller when Hibs goalkeeper Jenna Fife blocked Kirsty Howat's goalbound shot, and she went close again with Emma Brownlie getting a slight nick on the ball to divert it away from her on the six-yard line.

At the other end Abi Harrison's powerful effort was blocked, then McLauchlan skipped by Jo Love and Nicola Docherty but shot over.

City started the second half well with Ludija Kulis hitting a post and Sam Kerr twice going close.

But Hibs continued to have the better of it and Harrison could have finished it when she rounded the goalkeeper, but the timely intervention of denied her.

Grant Scott's side kept upping the pressure and captain Murray met a corner at the back post and side-footed Hibs 2-0 ahead to all but seal a final place.

City threatened a comeback though. Hayley Lauder had a shot saved at the near post, then a minute later Docherty's cross was sliced into her own net by Hibs defender Siobhan Hunter.

However, they could not conjure up a second as Hibs reached their sixth successive final, having already secured the League Cup earlier in the season with a 9-0 win over Celtic.