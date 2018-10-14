Africa Cup of Nations: Kenya beat Ethiopia to edge closer towards qualification

Tottenham's Victor Wanyama was among Kenya's goal-scorers in their 3-0 win over Ethiopia

Kenya beat Ethiopia 3-0 at home in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier to edge closer towards the finals in Cameroon in 2019.

Fans queued for several hours outside the Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi where entry to the 60,000 capacity arena was free for the qualifier, with police having to use teargas to disperse the crowds outside once the stadium was full.

On the pitch, Michael Olunga and Eric Johana Omondi put the Harambee Stars 2-0 up in the first half.

Captain Victor Wanyama made it 3-0 from the penalty spot in the second half on his return to the team.

The Tottenham midfielder, who only recently returned to action following a knee injury, was substituted shortly after his goal following a challenge.

The result puts Kenya top of Group F on seven points from four games - three ahead of Ethiopia.

This group also includes Sierra Leone and Ghana whose matches during this international window were cancelled by the Confederation of African Football due to Sierra Leone's Fifa ban.

Kenya last featured at an Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2004.

Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifying results

Group F: Kenya 3-0 Ethiopia

Group K: Guinea-Bissau v Zambia