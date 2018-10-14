Poland v Italy
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belarus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|0
|6
|7
|2
|Luxembourg
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|1
|6
|6
|3
|Moldova
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|4
|San Marino
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kosovo
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|8
|2
|Azerbaijan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
|2
|5
|3
|Faroe Islands
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|4
|Malta
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Denmark
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Wales
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|R. of Ireland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|2
|5
|3
|3
|Iceland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Scotland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|2
|Israel
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Albania
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Finland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|9
|2
|Greece
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|6
|3
|Hungary
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|3
|4
|Estonia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ukraine
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Czech Rep
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Slovakia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Georgia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|9
|2
|Latvia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
|3
|Kazakhstan
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|4
|Andorra
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macedonia
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|7
|9
|2
|Liechtenstein
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|3
|Armenia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|4
|Gibraltar
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Serbia
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Romania
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Montenegro
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|Lithuania
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bos-Herze
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|2
|Austria
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|Northern Ireland
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bulgaria
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|9
|2
|Norway
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|6
|3
|Cyprus
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|Slovenia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|-3
|0