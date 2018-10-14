UEFA Nations League - Group D3
Azerbaijan0Malta1

Azerbaijan v Malta

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

  • 1Aghayev
  • 5Medvedev
  • 19Mammadov
  • 22Huseynov
  • 4Pashaev
  • 17Madatov
  • 2Qarayev
  • 20Almeida de Oliveira
  • 7Abdullayev
  • 13Nazarov
  • 16Dadashov

Substitutes

  • 3Abbasov
  • 6Hasanalizada
  • 8Makhmudov
  • 9Alasgarov
  • 10Gurbanov
  • 11Seydaev
  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 14Amirquliyev
  • 15Imamverdiyev
  • 18Mirzabekov
  • 21Xalilzada
  • 23Agayev

Malta

  • 1Hogg
  • 4Borg
  • 5Agius
  • 17Camilleri
  • 9Mbong
  • 11Muscat
  • 8Fenech
  • 3Zerafa
  • 15Corbalan
  • 10SchembriBooked at 43mins
  • 19Effiong

Substitutes

  • 2Johnson
  • 6Grech
  • 7Pisani
  • 12Bonello
  • 13Failla
  • 14Farrugia
  • 16Apap
  • 18Kristensen
  • 20Cohen
  • 21Briffa
  • 22Attard
  • 23Sultana
Referee:
Ivan Bebek

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamMalta
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Malta 1.

Attempt missed. Andrei Agius (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan).

Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Azerbaijan. Pavlo Pashaev tries a through ball, but Araz Abdullayev is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Attempt missed. Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Andrew Hogg.

Attempt saved. Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rufat Dadashov.

Booking

André Schembri (Malta) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Almeida de Oliveira.

Attempt saved. Araz Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan).

Rowen Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.

Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Steve Borg.

Goal!

Goal! Azerbaijan 0, Malta 1. Rowen Muscat (Malta) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Corbalan.

Attempt saved. Juan Corbalan (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.

Offside, Azerbaijan. Maksim Medvedev tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Pavlo Pashaev (Azerbaijan) because of an injury.

Pavlo Pashaev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alfred Effiong (Malta).

Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Ryan Camilleri.

Attempt blocked. Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitrij Nazarov with a through ball.

Offside, Azerbaijan. Dimitrij Nazarov tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.

Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).

Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).

Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Malta. Juan Corbalan tries a through ball, but Alfred Effiong is caught offside.

Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Alfred Effiong.

Offside, Azerbaijan. Dimitrij Nazarov tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.

Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Steve Borg.

Foul by Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan).

Ryan Camilleri (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Azerbaijan. Dimitrij Nazarov tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.

Foul by Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan).

Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany201103-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo431061510
2Azerbaijan41214225
3Malta411247-34
4Faroe Islands410337-43

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark21102024
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland201114-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32103127
2Turkey310245-13
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia33008179
2Liechtenstein310246-23
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33006069
2Latvia302112-12
3Kazakhstan302124-22
4Andorra302114-32

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Romania41304316
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria33005239
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus310235-23
4Slovenia300325-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories