Azerbaijan v Malta

First Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Malta 1.
Line-ups
Azerbaijan
- 1Aghayev
- 5Medvedev
- 19Mammadov
- 22Huseynov
- 4Pashaev
- 17Madatov
- 2Qarayev
- 20Almeida de Oliveira
- 7Abdullayev
- 13Nazarov
- 16Dadashov
Substitutes
- 3Abbasov
- 6Hasanalizada
- 8Makhmudov
- 9Alasgarov
- 10Gurbanov
- 11Seydaev
- 12Mahammadaliyev
- 14Amirquliyev
- 15Imamverdiyev
- 18Mirzabekov
- 21Xalilzada
- 23Agayev
Malta
- 1Hogg
- 4Borg
- 5Agius
- 17Camilleri
- 9Mbong
- 11Muscat
- 8Fenech
- 3Zerafa
- 15Corbalan
- 10SchembriBooked at 43mins
- 19Effiong
Substitutes
- 2Johnson
- 6Grech
- 7Pisani
- 12Bonello
- 13Failla
- 14Farrugia
- 16Apap
- 18Kristensen
- 20Cohen
- 21Briffa
- 22Attard
- 23Sultana
- Referee:
- Ivan Bebek
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Andrei Agius (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Richard Almeida de Oliveira (Azerbaijan).
Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Azerbaijan. Pavlo Pashaev tries a through ball, but Araz Abdullayev is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Attempt missed. Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Andrew Hogg.
Attempt saved. Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rufat Dadashov.
Booking
André Schembri (Malta) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Almeida de Oliveira.
Attempt saved. Araz Abdullayev (Azerbaijan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan).
Rowen Muscat (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Steve Borg.
Goal!
Goal! Azerbaijan 0, Malta 1. Rowen Muscat (Malta) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Corbalan.
Attempt saved. Juan Corbalan (Malta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joseph Mbong.
Offside, Azerbaijan. Maksim Medvedev tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pavlo Pashaev (Azerbaijan) because of an injury.
Pavlo Pashaev (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alfred Effiong (Malta).
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Ryan Camilleri.
Attempt blocked. Mahir Madatov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dimitrij Nazarov with a through ball.
Offside, Azerbaijan. Dimitrij Nazarov tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.
Rufat Dadashov (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Steve Borg (Malta).
Foul by Qara Qarayev (Azerbaijan).
Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Malta. Juan Corbalan tries a through ball, but Alfred Effiong is caught offside.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Alfred Effiong.
Offside, Azerbaijan. Dimitrij Nazarov tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mahir Madatov.
Corner, Azerbaijan. Conceded by Steve Borg.
Foul by Dimitrij Nazarov (Azerbaijan).
Ryan Camilleri (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Azerbaijan. Dimitrij Nazarov tries a through ball, but Rufat Dadashov is caught offside.
Foul by Maksim Medvedev (Azerbaijan).
Alfred Effiong (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.