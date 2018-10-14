UEFA Nations League - Group D3
Faroe Islands1Kosovo1

Faroe Islands v Kosovo

Line-ups

Faroe Islands

  • 1Nielsen
  • 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
  • 15Faero
  • 4Gregersen
  • 5Nattestad
  • 3Davidsen
  • 16JoensenBooked at 44mins
  • 19BaldvinssonBooked at 24mins
  • 6Hansson
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 14Edmundsson

Substitutes

  • 2Egilsson
  • 7Bartalsstovu
  • 10Justinussen
  • 11Vatnsdal
  • 12Gestsson
  • 13Mellemgaard
  • 17Vatnhamar
  • 20Nielsen
  • 21Olsen
  • 22Justinussen
  • 23Joensen

Kosovo

  • 1Ujkani
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 2Dallku
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3Aliti
  • 5Shala
  • 4Voca
  • 22Zhegrova
  • 14Berisha
  • 7Rashica
  • 21Nuhiu

Substitutes

  • 8Halimi
  • 9Avdijaj
  • 10Zeneli
  • 11Rashani
  • 12Maloku
  • 16Bekaj
  • 18Muriqi
  • 20Kastrati
  • 23Berisha
Referee:
Miroslav Zelinka

Match Stats

Home TeamFaroe IslandsAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home14
Away3

Live Text

Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

Goal!

Goal! Faroe Islands 1, Kosovo 1. René Joensen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen with a cross.

Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ardin Dallku.

Idriz Voca (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).

Offside, Kosovo. Fidan Aliti tries a through ball, but Valon Berisha is caught offside.

Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands).

Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Atli Gregersen (Faroe Islands).

Second Half

Second Half begins Faroe Islands 0, Kosovo 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Faroe Islands 0, Kosovo 1.

Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).

Booking

René Joensen (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ardin Dallku.

Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).

Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo).

Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Idriz Voca (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica.

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Samir Ujkani.

Attempt missed. René Joensen (Faroe Islands) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hallur Hansson.

Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Herolind Shala (Kosovo) because of an injury.

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ardin Dallku.

Booking

Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Idriz Voca (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).

Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Milot Rashica.

Foul by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).

Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo431061510
2Azerbaijan41214225
3Malta411247-34
4Faroe Islands410337-43

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany201103-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark21102024
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland201114-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32103127
2Turkey310245-13
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33006069
2Latvia302112-12
3Kazakhstan302124-22
4Andorra302114-32

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia33008179
2Liechtenstein310246-23
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Romania41304316
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria33005239
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus310235-23
4Slovenia300325-30
