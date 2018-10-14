Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Faroe Islands v Kosovo
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
- 1Nielsen
- 9Ròlantsson Sørensen
- 15Faero
- 4Gregersen
- 5Nattestad
- 3Davidsen
- 16JoensenBooked at 44mins
- 19BaldvinssonBooked at 24mins
- 6Hansson
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 14Edmundsson
Substitutes
- 2Egilsson
- 7Bartalsstovu
- 10Justinussen
- 11Vatnsdal
- 12Gestsson
- 13Mellemgaard
- 17Vatnhamar
- 20Nielsen
- 21Olsen
- 22Justinussen
- 23Joensen
Kosovo
- 1Ujkani
- 15Vojvoda
- 2Dallku
- 13Rrahmani
- 3Aliti
- 5Shala
- 4Voca
- 22Zhegrova
- 14Berisha
- 7Rashica
- 21Nuhiu
Substitutes
- 8Halimi
- 9Avdijaj
- 10Zeneli
- 11Rashani
- 12Maloku
- 16Bekaj
- 18Muriqi
- 20Kastrati
- 23Berisha
- Referee:
- Miroslav Zelinka
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Joan Simun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Goal!
Goal! Faroe Islands 1, Kosovo 1. René Joensen (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gilli Ròlantsson Sørensen with a cross.
Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands).
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ardin Dallku.
Idriz Voca (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).
Offside, Kosovo. Fidan Aliti tries a through ball, but Valon Berisha is caught offside.
Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands).
Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Atli Gregersen (Faroe Islands).
Second Half
Second Half begins Faroe Islands 0, Kosovo 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Faroe Islands 0, Kosovo 1.
Edon Zhegrova (Kosovo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).
Booking
René Joensen (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Milot Rashica (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ardin Dallku.
Foul by Valon Berisha (Kosovo).
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo).
Odmar Faero (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Idriz Voca (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Milot Rashica.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Samir Ujkani.
Attempt missed. René Joensen (Faroe Islands) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hallur Hansson.
Herolind Shala (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sonni Ragnar Nattestad (Faroe Islands).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Herolind Shala (Kosovo) because of an injury.
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Ardin Dallku.
Booking
Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Idriz Voca (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rógvi Baldvinsson (Faroe Islands).
Corner, Faroe Islands. Conceded by Milot Rashica.
Foul by Herolind Shala (Kosovo).
Hallur Hansson (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Atdhe Nuhiu (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.