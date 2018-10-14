Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov with a cross.
Russia v Turkey
-
Line-ups
Russia
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 2Figueira Fernandes
- 3Neustädter
- 14Dzhikiya
- 13Kudryashov
- 8Gazinskiy
- 11Zobnin
- 20Ionov
- 7Kuzyaev
- 17GolovinBooked at 55mins
- 22Dzyuba
Substitutes
- 4Rausch
- 5Semenov
- 6Cheryshev
- 9Zabolotny
- 10Dzagoev
- 12Lunev
- 15Al Miranchuk
- 16Shunin
- 18Smolnikov
- 19Sorokin
- 21Kambolov
- 23Poloz
Turkey
- 1Bolat
- 13Zeki Çelik
- 4Aziz
- 6Söyüncü
- 3Ali KaldirimBooked at 37mins
- 14Tekdemir
- 5Yokuslu
- 17Ünder
- 8Ozyakup
- 10Calhanoglu
- 9TosunBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 2Ozbayrakli
- 7Gurler
- 11Yazici
- 12Kirintili
- 15Ersoy
- 16Ünal
- 18Serbest
- 19Malli
- 20Bayram
- 21Özcan
- 22Ayhan
- 23Akkan
- Referee:
- Pawel Raczkowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Booking
Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).
Booking
Cenk Tosun (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).
Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.
Attempt saved. Serdar Aziz (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.
Attempt missed. Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Georgi Dzhikiya.
Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).
Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).
Second Half
Second Half begins Russia 1, Turkey 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Russia 1, Turkey 0.
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.
Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir.
Offside, Russia. Fedor Kudryashov tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.
Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Russia).
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).
Roman Neustädter (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Russia).
Booking
Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Turkey).
Mario Fernandes (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Guilherme.
Attempt saved. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cenk Tosun.
Corner, Russia. Conceded by Hasan Ali Kaldirim.
Attempt blocked. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Serdar Aziz (Turkey).
Artem Dzyuba (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).
Roman Neustädter (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder following a set piece situation.