UEFA Nations League - Group B2
Russia1Turkey0

Russia v Turkey

Line-ups

Russia

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Figueira Fernandes
  • 3Neustädter
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 13Kudryashov
  • 8Gazinskiy
  • 11Zobnin
  • 20Ionov
  • 7Kuzyaev
  • 17GolovinBooked at 55mins
  • 22Dzyuba

Substitutes

  • 4Rausch
  • 5Semenov
  • 6Cheryshev
  • 9Zabolotny
  • 10Dzagoev
  • 12Lunev
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 16Shunin
  • 18Smolnikov
  • 19Sorokin
  • 21Kambolov
  • 23Poloz

Turkey

  • 1Bolat
  • 13Zeki Çelik
  • 4Aziz
  • 6Söyüncü
  • 3Ali KaldirimBooked at 37mins
  • 14Tekdemir
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 17Ünder
  • 8Ozyakup
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 9TosunBooked at 54mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ozbayrakli
  • 7Gurler
  • 11Yazici
  • 12Kirintili
  • 15Ersoy
  • 16Ünal
  • 18Serbest
  • 19Malli
  • 20Bayram
  • 21Özcan
  • 22Ayhan
  • 23Akkan
Referee:
Pawel Raczkowski

Match Stats

Home TeamRussiaAway TeamTurkey
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Attempt missed. Artem Dzyuba (Russia) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksey Ionov with a cross.

Booking

Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).

Booking

Cenk Tosun (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).

Georgi Dzhikiya (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Caglar Söyüncü.

Attempt saved. Serdar Aziz (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Daler Kuzyaev.

Attempt missed. Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Georgi Dzhikiya.

Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Roman Zobnin (Russia).

Mehmet Zeki Çelik (Turkey) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Russia).

Second Half

Second Half begins Russia 1, Turkey 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Russia 1, Turkey 0.

Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Artem Dzyuba.

Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mahmut Tekdemir.

Offside, Russia. Fedor Kudryashov tries a through ball, but Artem Dzyuba is caught offside.

Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Russia).

Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).

Roman Neustädter (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Caglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daler Kuzyaev (Russia).

Booking

Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Turkey).

Mario Fernandes (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mahmut Tekdemir (Turkey) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Oguzhan Ozyakup.

Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Guilherme.

Attempt saved. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cenk Tosun.

Corner, Russia. Conceded by Hasan Ali Kaldirim.

Attempt blocked. Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Serdar Aziz (Turkey).

Artem Dzyuba (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cenk Tosun (Turkey).

Roman Neustädter (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Okay Yokuslu (Turkey) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder following a set piece situation.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus32106067
2Luxembourg32017166
3Moldova311124-24
4San Marino3003010-100

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41214225
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta411247-34

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany201103-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark21102024
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland201114-31

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium22005146
2Switzerland21017253
3Iceland200209-90

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland21013213
2Israel21012203
3Albania210112-13

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32103127
2Turkey310245-13
3Sweden201123-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland33003039
2Greece32013216
3Hungary310223-13
4Estonia300303-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep21013303
3Slovakia200213-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia33006069
2Latvia302112-12
3Kazakhstan302124-22
4Andorra302114-32

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia33008179
2Liechtenstein310246-23
3Armenia310224-23
4Gibraltar310214-33

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain22008176
2England201112-11
3Croatia201106-61

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Romania41304316
3Montenegro31112204
4Lithuania300315-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Poland201134-11
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze22003126
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland200213-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria33005239
2Norway32013126
3Cyprus310235-23
4Slovenia300325-30
View full UEFA Nations League tables

