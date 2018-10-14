Spain v England: Harry Kane could flourish in La Liga - Sergio Ramos

Kane has scored six times in 16 games for club and country since netting that many in three World Cup matches in the summer

Nations League: Spain v England Venue: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville Date: Monday, 15 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live; follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Spain captain Sergio Ramos believes England counterpart Harry Kane has the ability to succeed in La Liga - and sees him as the dangerman in Monday's Nations League match in Seville.

Tottenham's Kane, 25, has gone six games without an international goal.

But, asked whether any England players would flourish in Spain, Ramos replied: "Harry Kane is physically a fantastic striker but also technically.

"He can surprise you - but not me as we have prepared for him."

Spain are in pole position in their Nations League group after back-to-back victories - including beating England 2-1 at Wembley last month.

But Ramos, who is set to win his 160th cap, has been impressed by the Three Lions, who finished fourth at the World Cup in Russia.

"There are always very technical players in the England team that are dangerous but I can assure you we have been watching them," said the 32-year-old Real Madrid defender.

"We know the level of difficulty will be very high. We know we have a fantastic national team in front of us, and even though we played a great game at Wembley there are things we can improve.

"England had a fantastic World Cup. They have a lot of personality despite being very young, and offensively they are very dangerous.

"Harry Kane is a very good player. We have to keep his scoring drought going because that will be a good sign for us."

After England's 0-0 draw with Croatia on Friday, Kane dismissed suggestions he needs a rest, saying he does not think his "game has dipped".