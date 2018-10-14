Jess Fishlock: Wales midfielder scores on Lyon home debut

Jess Fishlock celebrates scoring for Melbourne City in their 2018 W-League Grand Final win against Sydney Sky Blues

Wales midfielder Jess Fishlock made a dream home debut for Lyon, scoring what proved to be the winning goal against Montpellier.

The 31-year-old struck in the second half, with Lyon going on to win the game 2-1 and remain top of the Division 1 Féminine championship table.

Fishlock joined the French side on loan from Seattle Reign last month.

As Wales' record cap holder, she has won trophies in the United States, Australia, Germany and the Netherlands.