Arsenal v Leicester City

Arsenal centre-back Sokratis has not started in the Premier League since 23 September

TEAM NEWS

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to be available for Arsenal despite missing an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier for Gabon during the international break.

Petr Cech, Mesut Ozil and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are now all fit, but defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is a major doubt because of an ankle injury sustained playing for Greece.

Leicester captain Wes Morgan serves a one-match ban for his red card in the defeat by Everton.

Winger Demarai Gray remains sidelined.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "I think we need to improve a lot. Our demands need to be very high. The supporters can enjoy it with us but also we're speaking with our reality every day.

"We need to improve because, for example, the match against Fulham was a very good result and a very good game for 90 minutes. But in the first 45 minutes I thought we needed to do better."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette: "He is a complete player with good transition with the ball and without the ball. He is always available for the team.

"He works all the time and he has kept his clinical edge and I am not surprised about his quality and his good work with Arsenal.

"He started with me (at Lyon). His first game at the beginning he was always a striker but to find a place and get game time in the team he started as a winger."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Like Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri, Gunners boss Unai Emery has come in and is doing a very good job.

New coaches mean new voices, new training methods and new tactics but we are seeing how good players are very receptive to all of those things.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v cricket legend Shane Warne

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have never lost a home Premier League match against Leicester City, winning the last 11.

They could become the first club to win 50 top-flight meetings with the Foxes.

Leicester could win consecutive top-flight fixtures versus Arsenal for the first time since 1983.

However, they are winless in a club record 21 top-flight visits to Arsenal since a 2-0 victory in 1973 (D3, L18).

Arsenal

Arsenal are attempting to win 10 consecutive games in all competitions for only the sixth time, and first since a run of 12 ended in October 2007.

They have scored 27 goals in their last nine matches, averaging three per game.

The Gunners have also scored a league-high 14 second-half goals this season.

Arsenal have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League home matches, losing only to Manchester City on two occasions.

They have won 22 consecutive Premier League home games against teams outside the established top six, by an aggregate score of 64-11.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been involved in a team-high 21 goals in 2018, scoring 16 and assisting five.

Leicester City