Uefa Nations League: What Scotland must do to reach the play-offs

Scotland have lost six of eight games since Alex McLeish took charge in February

Thursday's Nations League defeat by Israel left Scotland with three points from their opening two Group C1 fixtures.

Israel top the group with six points, having played a game more than Alex McLeish's men, and Albania, whom Scotland beat in their first fixture, are bottom with three points from two matches.

Scotland play Albania away on 17 November, before hosting Israel three days later in a potential group decider.

The four group winners in Nations League C play-off in March, with a place at the 2020 European Championships at stake.

Should Scotland finish level on points with Israel - or Albania - at their group summit, the team with the better head-to-head record progresses.

That means the Scots would have to better Israel's 2-1 victory in Haifa when the sides meet at Hampden.

If the head-to-head points, goal difference, goals scored and goals scored away from home between Israel and Scotland are equal (i.e., if Scotland win 2-1), then the same criteria are applied to Scotland and Israel's matches with Albania.

If that still does not separate the teams, Uefa examine superior goal difference, goals scored, away goals scored, number of wins, number of away wins, and lower disciplinary totals across all group matches.

In the highly unlikely event the sides are still level-pegging, the country with the higher position in Uefa's coefficient rankings qualifies. Scotland are five places above Israel in the coefficient table.