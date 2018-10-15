Scottish Gossip: Boyata, Ferguson, Partick Thistle, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Barry Ferguson could be set to return to football as manager of Lowland League outfit, Kelty Hearts. The former Rangers and Scotland captain, 40, has held talks with the Fife club, having been out of the game since resigning as Clyde boss in February 2017. (Scottish Sun)

Partick Thistle are set to appoint former Celtic and Hibernian defender Gary Caldwell manager on Monday morning. (Daily Record)

It is "now or never" for Scotland in their Nations League campaign, and they face two "must-win" games against Albania and Israel next month, says skipper Andy Robertson. (Scottish Sun)

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke says Scottish football is a welcome change from the "cynical" English game. (Scottish Sun)

Dedryck Boyata says his commitment to Celtic should not be questioned despite a turbulent summer that featured a rejected bid from Fulham and the Belgium defender ruling himself out of matches injured while manager Brendan Rodgers said he was fit. (Various)

Shaun Maloney is expected to be promoted to Belgium assistant manager in the coming days after Thierry Henry took charge of Monaco. (Herald, print edition)

Hibernian are set to complete the signing of Greece international Charalampos Mavrias this week. The 24-year-old, who can play anywhere on the right flank, is a free agent. (Various)