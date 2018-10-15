Harry Arter: Roy Keane apology 'wasn't needed' after Republic row

Roy Keane and Harry Arter on the pitch before Saturday night's draw against Denmark in Dublin

Harry Arter has said he never needed an apology from assistant manager Roy Keane before returning to the Republic of Ireland squad.

The on-loan Cardiff midfielder, 28, played in Saturday's draw with Denmark after making himself unavailable for last month's fixtures because of a row with Keane in the summer.

The two men have since resolved their differences in a telephone call.

"It was just a chat on the phone with Roy," the Bournemouth player explained.

"But it was a good conversation, obviously, because I came back and that's it.

"The conversation with Roy stays between me and Roy. It was good to speak to him and put things to bed. What was said stays between us.

"I never needed an apology, I never wanted a 'sorry', I never wanted anything like that.

"I wasn't in a position to do that, to be honest with you. It was more just, 'Can we put this to bed for the sake of the team?' more than anyone."

'It was best for me to stay away'

The Republic's friendly trip to Poland in September was completely overshadowed by leaked audio of defender Stephen Ward's version of rows between Arter, Jonathan Walters and Keane.

Arter admitted the difference of opinion was behind his absence, but is now concentrating on returning to his best form as the Republic prepare for Tuesday's match against Wales.

"There's no denying it [that what happened hurt] and I just felt the best thing to do at the time was to stay away," the midfielder added.

"There's no point beating around the bush and making out it was for any other reason.

"We've patched it up now and all I know is I'm comfortable to come back here and try to play as well as I can."