'No hard feelings, SFA' - Gascoigne reacts to Scottish Hall of Fame snub

Paul Gascoigne took to Twitter after his place in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame was withdrawn

Paul Gascoigne says he "doesn't need to be in the Scottish Football Hall of Fame to be recognised as one of the best".

The former Rangers midfielder's place in the Hall of Fame was widely criticised and withdrawn on Thursday amid "concerns" over his health.

"I played some of my best football at Rangers," Gascoigne tweeted.

The 51-year-old said Rangers' Hall of Fame, in which he is inducted, is the "only one" that matters.

He added he "feels the love and support" of the Ibrox club's fans.

Englishman Gascoigne was one of five successful nominees, including former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting, due to be honoured at an awards dinner on 21 October.

However, it was reported members of the Scottish FA board would boycott the event in protest at his nomination.

In a second tweet, Gascoigne posted a video of the goal he scored in a 2-0 win for England against Scotland in a Uefa Euro 1996 group match, tagging the SFA's official account and adding the caption: "No hard feelings".

Gascoigne was voted player of the year in his first of three seasons in Scotland and played a part in Rangers winning nine league titles in a row.

He joined the Glasgow side in 1995 from Lazio and went on to play more than 100 times for the club.