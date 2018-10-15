Aaron Ramsey out for Wales against Republic of Ireland due to 'family reasons'

Aaron Ramsey scored for Wales in their 4-1 Uefa Nations League opener against Republic of Ireland in September

Aaron Ramsey is to miss Wales' Uefa Nations League game against the Republic of Ireland.

The Football Association of Wales has cited "family reasons" for the absence of the 27-year-old Arsenal midfielder.

Swansea City's Daniel James has been called up for Tuesday's game in Dublin and left the Wales Under-21s squad.

The loss of Ramsey is another blow for Wales manager Ryan Giggs after forward Gareth Bale returned to Real Madrid and Thursday's 4-1 defeat by Spain.

Defender Ben Davies has backed David Brooks to fill the void left by Bale.

Giggs must now also decide on cover for Ramsey, who played the full 90 minutes in the friendly with Spain.

Wales are also without the versatile Ethan Ampadu and defender Chris Mepham while Giggs earlier called up Gwion Edwards and Kieron Freeman as cover.

So far in Group B4, Giggs' side lost 2-0 to Denmark in September after beating the Republic, who drew with the Danes on Saturday.

Bristol City midfielder Callum O'Dowda is a fitness doubt to face Wales, with Republic manager Martin O'Neill adding Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis to his squad.