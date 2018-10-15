Linfield lift Women's Premiership trophy 15 Oct From the section Women's Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/45861413 Read more about sharing. Linfield Ladies rounded off the season with a 5-0 win Crusaders Strikers before being presented with the Women's Irish Premiership trophy. Here Blues player Abbie Magee is in possession against Beth Chalmers of Crusaders Nicole Connolly of Crusaders Strikers closes in on Linfield opponent Chloe McCarron in the closing match at Midgley Park Heather Mearns of Crusaders Strikers attempts to hold off Megan Bell of Linfield Ladies Linfield Ladies' Sarah Venney moves in to challenge Clare Carson of Crusaders Strikers Rebecca Bassett beats Crues keeper keeper Caitlyn Hamilton to put Linfield Ladies 3-0 up Linfield Ladies won 16 of their 18 matches in the 2018 league season Vicky Davies from Danske Bank presents the cup to Linfield Ladies skipper Sarah Venney Linfield Ladies were crowned Irish Women's Premiership champions for 2018