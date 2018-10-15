Leigh Robinson: Truro City boss sent off after 'unbelievably poor' refereeing decisions

Leigh Robinson's former club Taunton Town side lost just one league game last season

Truro City boss Leigh Robinson blamed the poor standard of refereeing for him and assistant Michael Meaker being ordered to the stands in their 2-1 loss to Hemel Hempstead at Plainmoor.

City had Ed Palmer and Noah Keats sent off late in the game and had a goal disallowed for debatable offside call.

The coaches were sent from the dugout following Keats' 90th-minute red card.

"Everyone's got a breaking point and we certainly felt aggrieved at the point," Robinson told BBC Radio Cornwall.

The loss kept Truro second-from-bottom of National League South, having won just one of their 12 games so far.

"The game was refereed unbelievably poorly," said Robinson.

"The linesman on our side made an awful lot of decisions that we weren't very happy with.

"We felt aggrieved with the second red card. It looked like when the ball was played forward to the lad, he was the only man in our half and then went back into his half to get the ball, which can only lead to an offside.

"The linesman didn't give it and he was clean through on goal and Noah has to take him down and it's a red card. But if the correct decision was given by the linesman it could have been a different story."

But Robinson conceded that his side must get better defensively - only one side has conceded more than the 27 goals the White Tigers have done this season.

"You simply cannot be as flimsy in your own 18-yard box as we are at the minute and that's why it's incredibly frustrating to come away with no points again," he added.

"It means more to the opposition to win it in our penalty area than it does our defenders unfortunately and that's why at 1-1, when it looked like there was only going to be one winner, and that was us, one corner, one header loops into the top corner as we didn't mark properly and all that adds up to huge frustration."