Scotland: Scot Gemmill 'excited' at under-21s' progress during campaign

Scott McKenna has graduated through the ranks to the senior Scotland side

Scot Gemmill says it is "exciting" his Scotland Under-21 squad has shown to be capable of developing players for the full international squad.

Scott McKenna, John Souttar, Oliver Burke, Oli McBurnie, Lewis Morgan and Chris Cadden have all been capped at senior level.

Gemmill's squad have failed to qualify for next season's European Championships but he insists evidence shows progress is being made.

"I think it's been strong," he said.

"If you compare the team that beat the Netherlands in November 2017 to the team that beat them a few weeks ago, it's very different. But it's very exciting for everybody we have been able to do that and help players get to the full squad as well.

"Of course the job of the under-21 team is to try to help the young players maximise their potential. And if they are lucky enough to push on to the full squad that gives great satisfaction to everyone in the under-21 team."

Despite the disappointment of falling short of qualification for next year's Euros, Gemmill says there is plenty to be positive about.

"If you look at the younger national teams that I have been lucky enough to be involved in there is a real strength in depth," he said.

"Four separate under-17 teams have got to the finals. Players born in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2000 - only a couple of them have started to emerge at under-21 level.

"That for me backs up what the staff are saying and there are young players coming that gives every Scotland fan real excitement to see that there are young players who can face up to the best in Europe and have proved it at younger age levels."

Scotland will close their European Championships qualifying campaign on Tuesday night as England come to Tynecastle.

And Gemmill added: "We need to make sure we finish strong with another good performance.

"We have managed to get the balance right as the fixtures have evolved. Obviously as players start to move up to the full squad that means the team has to change at under-21 level. But that provides an opportunity to fast track some young players, which is a great position to be in."