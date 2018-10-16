'Chairmen can't take criticism' - Scotland's longest-serving manager on sacking spree

Jim McInally led Peterhead to their first cup final since leaving the Highland League

"A massive weakness in boardrooms" and chairmen who "can't take criticism" is leading to a host of managerial sackings, says Scotland's longest-serving boss Jim McInally.

The former Dundee United player has been in charge of League Two Peterhead for seven years.

Five managers across Scotland's top two tiers of domestic football have already lost their jobs this season.

"Chairmen seem to get themselves into a hole at times," McInally said.

"They keep digging and all of a sudden the only way out is to sack the manager. There is a massive weakness in a lot of boardrooms.

"It is criticism that they can't take and they are maybe not close enough to their manager to understand why things have happened."

McInally believes many clubs hold unrealistic ambitions and are quick to dismiss bosses when they fall short of lofty goals.

He references John Hughes, Jim McIntyre and Danny Lennon, who lost their jobs shortly after winning national trophies with Inverness, Ross County and St Mirren respectively.

"They'll probably never win another major trophy again," he told BBC Scotland of the Highland teams. "What do these clubs actually want, and where's their reality?"

After taking charge in 2011, McInally led Peterhead to the fourth-tier title in his third season at the helm, keeping them in League One for three seasons, until they were relegated in 2017.

He also guided the Blue Toon to their first cup final since leaving the Highland League in 2015, losing the Scottish Challenge Cup showpiece to Rangers.

McInally, whose side missed out on promotion via the play-offs last season, says he has "done a lot of terrific things" at Balmoor.

"When you go there, you hope you can leave an impact, and you are not seen as the wee diddy guy that was here for six months," he added.

"We have got directors that come to training at Forfar every Wednesday night from Aberdeen, just because they enjoy it, and that gives them an understanding.

"What I've tried to do is bring everybody together, and there is not a distance between the manager and the directors, or the directors and the players."