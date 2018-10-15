Aston Villa: John Terry and head coach Dean Smith are 'excellent fit', says chief executive

Dean Smith (centre) and assistants John Terry (right) and Richard O'Kelly (left) were presented on Monday

John Terry's role as assistant coach to new Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith is an "excellent fit", says chief executive Christian Purslow.

The former Chelsea and England captain, 37, retired from playing on 7 October, after playing for Villa last season.

Ex-Brentford boss Smith, 47, will also be assisted by Richard O'Kelly after they combined at the Bees and Walsall.

"He [Terry] is going to help Dean very much in the early days to hit the ground running," Purslow said.

"John has familiarised himself with all aspects of the club, beyond simply the normal duties that a professional footballer would focus on.

"And I think it's tremendous that a former great footballer has taken a decision now to dedicate himself to trying to become a leading coach, and this is the first step on that long journey.

"To have somebody with his background as a player make those first steps in our great club, learning from a hugely experienced coach like Dean, felt to us like an excellent fit."

Smith, who arrived following Steve Bruce's sacking on 3 October, said: "They're a team, Richard and John.

"They will be involved in everything - team selection, training, coaching, planning. I have an open-door policy and I'll take advice and opinions."

On taking charge of the club he supported as a boy, Smith added: "It's a great job. It means a lot because of my allegiances here as a child and my father working here for 25 years as a steward.

"As a kid, I wanted to play for Aston Villa, but I was never good enough and ended up in the lower leagues.

"The next best thing, you become a coach - what better than to be the head coach of the football team you supported?"

Villa are 15th in the Championship after winning three of their first 12 league games, but only four points outside the play-offs.