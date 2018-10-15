Pontus Jansson: Leeds defender given FA charge for comments after Brentford draw

Sweden international Pontus Jansson scored and was booked in the draw with Brentford

Leeds defender Pontus Jansson has been charged by the Football Association for comments after their Championship draw with Brentford on 6 October.

Jansson questioned referee Jeremy Simpson's decision to award Brentford a penalty during a live TV interview.

The 27-year-old scored the equaliser but later apologised for his comments.

"It is alleged his comments were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute," said an FA statement.

He has until 18:00 BST on 17 October to respond to the charge.

The FA are also investigating Leeds after objects were thrown at Brentford's Neal Maupay by the crowd after the striker scored the penalty at Elland Road.