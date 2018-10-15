Nations League: NI boss Michael O'Neill rues missed chances in Bosnia defeat

Dejection for Corry Evans as the hosts celebrate Edin Dzeko's opening goal in Sarajevo

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill was disappointed as his team hit the woodwork three times in a 2-0 defeat by Bosnia-Herzegovina.

It leaves O'Neill's side bottom of their Nations League group after losing all three games.

"We don't have that player who can win you games when it's tight," he said.

"So when opportunities come our way we have to take them - in these three games we have had numerous chances but we're not taking them."

More to follow.