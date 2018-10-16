Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.
France v Germany
-
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 3Kimpembe
- 21Hernández
- 13KantéSubstituted forNzonziat 90+4'minutes
- 6Pogba
- 10MbappéSubstituted forDembéléat 86'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forNDombeleat 90+1'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 5Sakho
- 8Lemar
- 11Dembélé
- 12Digne
- 15Nzonzi
- 16Mandanda
- 17NDombele
- 18Payet
- 19Sidibe
- 22Zouma
- 23Areola
Germany
- 1Neuer
- 4GinterBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBrandtat 83'minutes
- 15Süle
- 5Hummels
- 2Kehrer
- 18Kimmich
- 8Kroos
- 14Schulz
- 9Werner
- 19SanéSubstituted forDraxlerat 75'minutes
- 6GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Hector
- 7Draxler
- 10Brandt
- 11Can
- 12Leno
- 13Müller
- 20Tah
- 21Rudy
- 22ter Stegen
- 23Uth
- Referee:
- Milorad Mazic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, France. Steven Nzonzi replaces N'Golo Kanté.
Julian Brandt (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Tanguy NDombele replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Paul Pogba.
Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Thomas Müller replaces Serge Gnabry.
Corner, France. Conceded by Niklas Süle.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Kylian Mbappé.
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (France).
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Matthias Ginter.
Goal!
Goal! France 2, Germany 1. Antoine Griezmann (France) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Mats Hummels (Germany) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty France. Blaise Matuidi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Leroy Sané.
Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).
Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! France 1, Germany 1. Antoine Griezmann (France) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández with a cross.
Corner, France. Conceded by Mats Hummels.
Corner, France. Conceded by Nico Schulz.
Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.
Corner, Germany. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).
Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.