UEFA Nations League - Group A1
France2Germany1

France v Germany

Line-ups

France

  • 1Lloris
  • 2Pavard
  • 4Varane
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 21Hernández
  • 13KantéSubstituted forNzonziat 90+4'minutes
  • 6Pogba
  • 10MbappéSubstituted forDembéléat 86'minutes
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forNDombeleat 90+1'minutes
  • 14Matuidi
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 5Sakho
  • 8Lemar
  • 11Dembélé
  • 12Digne
  • 15Nzonzi
  • 16Mandanda
  • 17NDombele
  • 18Payet
  • 19Sidibe
  • 22Zouma
  • 23Areola

Germany

  • 1Neuer
  • 4GinterBooked at 29minsSubstituted forBrandtat 83'minutes
  • 15Süle
  • 5Hummels
  • 2Kehrer
  • 18Kimmich
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Schulz
  • 9Werner
  • 19SanéSubstituted forDraxlerat 75'minutes
  • 6GnabrySubstituted forMüllerat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 7Draxler
  • 10Brandt
  • 11Can
  • 12Leno
  • 13Müller
  • 20Tah
  • 21Rudy
  • 22ter Stegen
  • 23Uth
Referee:
Milorad Mazic

Match Stats

Home TeamFranceAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Benjamin Pavard.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Steven Nzonzi replaces N'Golo Kanté.

Julian Brandt (Germany) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).

Substitution

Substitution, France. Tanguy NDombele replaces Antoine Griezmann.

Attempt blocked. Mats Hummels (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (Germany) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Paul Pogba.

Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Thomas Müller replaces Serge Gnabry.

Corner, France. Conceded by Niklas Süle.

Substitution

Substitution, France. Ousmane Dembélé replaces Kylian Mbappé.

Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blaise Matuidi (France).

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Julian Brandt replaces Matthias Ginter.

Goal!

Goal! France 2, Germany 1. Antoine Griezmann (France) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Mats Hummels (Germany) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty France. Blaise Matuidi draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann with a headed pass.

Substitution

Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Leroy Sané.

Attempt blocked. Timo Werner (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Toni Kroos (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).

Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Mats Hummels (Germany).

Antoine Griezmann (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! France 1, Germany 1. Antoine Griezmann (France) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Hernández with a cross.

Corner, France. Conceded by Mats Hummels.

Corner, France. Conceded by Nico Schulz.

Attempt blocked. Serge Gnabry (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thilo Kehrer.

Corner, Germany. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

Leroy Sané (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joshua Kimmich (Germany).

Paul Pogba (France) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

Olivier Giroud (France) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Gibraltar420235-26
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440090912
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402215-42
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories