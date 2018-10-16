Offside, Gibraltar. Lee Casciaro tries a through ball, but Jamie Coombes is caught offside.
Gibraltar v Liechtenstein
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Gibraltar
- 1Goldwin
- 4Sergeant
- 14Chipolina
- 3Chipolina
- 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
- 8Bardon
- 7Casciaro
- 10Walker
- 17HernandezSubstituted forCoombesat 45'minutes
- 11Pons
- 9Cabrera
Substitutes
- 2Garcia
- 5Jolley
- 6Annesley
- 13Cafer
- 15Barnett
- 16Casciaro
- 18Ballantine
- 19De Barr
- 20Britto
- 21Coombes
Liechtenstein
- 1Buchel
- 2Eberle
- 4Kaufmann
- 10WieserSubstituted forMalinat 45'minutes
- 3Goppel
- 23Polverino
- 18Hasler
- 14Meier
- 9BüchelBooked at 39mins
- 11Salanovic
- 17Gubser
Substitutes
- 5Wolfinger
- 6Malin
- 7Erne
- 12Hobi
- 13Sele
- 15Yildiz
- 16Flatz
- 19Kieber
- 20Wolfinger
- 21Ospelt
- 22Rechsteiner
- Referee:
- Vasilis Dimitriou
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).
Second Half
Second Half begins Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Liechtenstein. Andreas Malin replaces Sandro Wieser.
Substitution
Substitution, Gibraltar. Jamie Coombes replaces Andrew Hernandez.
Half Time
First Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1.
Foul by Robin Gubser (Liechtenstein).
Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.
Attempt missed. Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar).
Booking
Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein).
Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Cabrera (Gibraltar).
Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Marcel Büchel.
Attempt saved. Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Salanovic with a cross.
Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).
Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by George Cabrera (Gibraltar).
Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).
Foul by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein).
George Cabrera (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).
Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).
Foul by Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein).
Alain Pons (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcel Büchel.
Attempt missed. Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Hasler.
Attempt blocked. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. George Cabrera (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Casciaro.
Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alain Pons (Gibraltar).