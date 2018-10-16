UEFA Nations League - Group D4
Gibraltar0Liechtenstein1

Gibraltar v Liechtenstein

Line-ups

Gibraltar

  • 1Goldwin
  • 4Sergeant
  • 14Chipolina
  • 3Chipolina
  • 12Mascarenhas-Olivero
  • 8Bardon
  • 7Casciaro
  • 10Walker
  • 17HernandezSubstituted forCoombesat 45'minutes
  • 11Pons
  • 9Cabrera

Substitutes

  • 2Garcia
  • 5Jolley
  • 6Annesley
  • 13Cafer
  • 15Barnett
  • 16Casciaro
  • 18Ballantine
  • 19De Barr
  • 20Britto
  • 21Coombes

Liechtenstein

  • 1Buchel
  • 2Eberle
  • 4Kaufmann
  • 10WieserSubstituted forMalinat 45'minutes
  • 3Goppel
  • 23Polverino
  • 18Hasler
  • 14Meier
  • 9BüchelBooked at 39mins
  • 11Salanovic
  • 17Gubser

Substitutes

  • 5Wolfinger
  • 6Malin
  • 7Erne
  • 12Hobi
  • 13Sele
  • 15Yildiz
  • 16Flatz
  • 19Kieber
  • 20Wolfinger
  • 21Ospelt
  • 22Rechsteiner
Referee:
Vasilis Dimitriou

Match Stats

Home TeamGibraltarAway TeamLiechtenstein
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home3
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Offside, Gibraltar. Lee Casciaro tries a through ball, but Jamie Coombes is caught offside.

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).

Second Half

Second Half begins Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Liechtenstein. Andreas Malin replaces Sandro Wieser.

Substitution

Substitution, Gibraltar. Jamie Coombes replaces Andrew Hernandez.

Half Time

First Half ends, Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1.

Foul by Robin Gubser (Liechtenstein).

Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Liechtenstein. Conceded by Jack Sergeant.

Attempt missed. Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joseph Chipolina (Gibraltar).

Booking

Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein).

Lee Casciaro (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sandro Wieser (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Cabrera (Gibraltar).

Corner, Gibraltar. Conceded by Marcel Büchel.

Attempt saved. Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Salanovic with a cross.

Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).

Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by George Cabrera (Gibraltar).

Nicolas Hasler (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jayce Mascarenhas-Olivero (Gibraltar).

Foul by Daniel Kaufmann (Liechtenstein).

George Cabrera (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein).

Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Maximilian Goppel (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jack Sergeant (Gibraltar).

Foul by Marcel Büchel (Liechtenstein).

Alain Pons (Gibraltar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Gibraltar 0, Liechtenstein 1. Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcel Büchel.

Attempt missed. Michele Polverino (Liechtenstein) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Hasler.

Attempt blocked. Liam Walker (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. George Cabrera (Gibraltar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lee Casciaro.

Dennis Salanovic (Liechtenstein) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alain Pons (Gibraltar).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France31112204
2Germany311113-24
3Netherlands21014223

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark21102024
2Wales31114314
3R. of Ireland302114-32

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Liechtenstein420256-16
4Gibraltar410315-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440080812
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402214-32
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus420245-16
4Slovenia400426-40

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

Top Stories