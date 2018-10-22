Norwich City v Aston Villa

Onel Hernandez has scored two goals in 10 appearances for Norwich

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke could stick with the same XI that started Saturday's win at Nottingham Forest.

Forward Onel Hernandez was forced off late on with a knock in that game but should be fine.

Aston Villa will be without suspended midfielder John McGinn after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 1-0 win over Swansea.

Conor Hourihane could take the Scotsman's place after coming on as a sub in that game.

Match facts