Norwich19:45Aston Villa
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Aston Villa

Onel Hernandez
Onel Hernandez has scored two goals in 10 appearances for Norwich
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke could stick with the same XI that started Saturday's win at Nottingham Forest.

Forward Onel Hernandez was forced off late on with a knock in that game but should be fine.

Aston Villa will be without suspended midfielder John McGinn after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 1-0 win over Swansea.

Conor Hourihane could take the Scotsman's place after coming on as a sub in that game.

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have won seven of their last 10 games against Norwich in all competitions (L3).
  • Norwich have won seven of their last 10 games in all competitions (D2 L1).
  • Aston Villa are winless in their last six away matches in all competitions (D3 L3) - they last endured a longer run between August 2015 and October 2016 (27 games).
  • Norwich defender Timm Klose has scored each of the Canaries' last three league goals - during 2018, only James Maddison (9) has scored more league goals for them than Klose (5).
  • Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has scored four Football League goals against Norwich - more than against any other side.
  • Norwich have won each of their last three home league matches against Aston Villa.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
