Norwich City v Aston Villa
Norwich City boss Daniel Farke could stick with the same XI that started Saturday's win at Nottingham Forest.
Forward Onel Hernandez was forced off late on with a knock in that game but should be fine.
Aston Villa will be without suspended midfielder John McGinn after he picked up his fifth booking of the season in the 1-0 win over Swansea.
Conor Hourihane could take the Scotsman's place after coming on as a sub in that game.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have won seven of their last 10 games against Norwich in all competitions (L3).
- Norwich have won seven of their last 10 games in all competitions (D2 L1).
- Aston Villa are winless in their last six away matches in all competitions (D3 L3) - they last endured a longer run between August 2015 and October 2016 (27 games).
- Norwich defender Timm Klose has scored each of the Canaries' last three league goals - during 2018, only James Maddison (9) has scored more league goals for them than Klose (5).
- Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane has scored four Football League goals against Norwich - more than against any other side.
- Norwich have won each of their last three home league matches against Aston Villa.