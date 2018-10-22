Sheffield United v Stoke City
-
- From the section Championship
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder could make changes after his side fell to a 2-1 defeat by Derby on Saturday.
Defender George Baldock is available again after missing out at the weekend through illness.
Stoke City defender Cuco Martina is likely to miss out after picking up a knock in Saturday's home defeat by Birmingham.
Striker Mame Biram Diouf (hamstring) is out while midfielder Sam Clucas is still lacking match-fitness.
Match facts
- Sheffield United and Stoke have not faced each other since December 2007 in a Championship clash at Bramall Lane - a 3-0 victory for Stoke.
- Stoke have conceded just four goals in their past seven league games against Sheffield United.
- Sheffield United have won more Championship matches than any other side this season (8), though they have lost just one game fewer (4) than Stoke (5) despite being 15 places above the Potters.
- Stoke have won all three of their matches on a Tuesday in all competitions this season.
- Sheffield United have not trailed for a single minute in a league match at Bramall Lane since losing 2-1 to Swansea City on the opening day of the season.
- Stoke have conceded first in seven Championship matches this season and are yet to come from behind to win any of those games (D2 L5).