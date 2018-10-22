Middlesbrough v Rotherham United
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis wants forward Martin Braithwaite to feature in this week's two home games, starting with Rotherham United on Tuesday.
The Denmark international missed the Championship leaders' win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.
Millers defender Billy Jones will be assessed after he limped out of Saturday's draw at Bolton Wanderers.
Centre-half Richard Woods is a doubt, as he also came away from Bolton with an issue, suffering muscle tightness.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in seven home matches against Rotherham in all competitions (W4 D3 L0) since a 5-3 defeat in March 1965 at Ayresome Park.
- Rotherham won their most recent league meeting against Middlesbrough, a 1-0 victory under Neil Warnock in March 2016.
- Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has not faced Rotherham in a league match since April 2005, when he was Stoke manager - the Millers won 2-1.
- Manager Paul Warne has won just one point in his 19 away Championship matches as Rotherham boss (P19 W0 D1 L18), losing all five this season.
- Middlesbrough have lost one of their last 32 league matches at the Riverside on a Tuesday (W23 D8), a 1-0 defeat to Norwich in September 2017.
- Rotherham have lost their last 10 Championship matches on a Tuesday (eight in 2016-17, two in 2018-19).