Middlesbrough v Rotherham United

Denmark international Martin Braithwaite missed the Sheffield Wednesday game on Friday

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis wants forward Martin Braithwaite to feature in this week's two home games, starting with Rotherham United on Tuesday.

The Denmark international missed the Championship leaders' win at Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Millers defender Billy Jones will be assessed after he limped out of Saturday's draw at Bolton Wanderers.

Centre-half Richard Woods is a doubt, as he also came away from Bolton with an issue, suffering muscle tightness.

Match facts