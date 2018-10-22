Birmingham City v Reading
In-form Birmingham City will look to protect their unbeaten home record in the Championship when they host Reading at St Andrew's on Tuesday.
Teenage midfielder Charlie Lakin (quad) missed Saturday's win at Stoke but is close to returning for Blues.
Anssi Jaakkola is likely to remain in goal for Reading after he started Saturday's 3-1 victory over Millwall.
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (calf), Sam Baldock (calf) and John O'Shea (hamstring) missed that game and are all doubtful.
Match facts
- Birmingham and Reading have already met once this season, with the Royals winning 2-0 in a Carabao Cup first-round tie in August.
- Reading have won each of their last two league visits to St Andrew's against Birmingham in the past two seasons, keeping clean sheets in both games.
- Birmingham lost their first home Championship match under Garry Monk against Middlesbrough - since then, they are unbeaten in 11 games (W5 D6 L0).
- Reading are looking to win consecutive league games for the first time since December 2017, while manager Paul Clement has not achieved this feat since the final three games of the 2016-17 season as Swansea manager.
- Birmingham are unbeaten in nine Championship games (W3 D6 L0) - the longest current run in the division.
- Reading striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson has scored in each of his two previous league appearances at St Andrew's, doing so for Wolves in August 2016 and Reading in August 2017.