Millwall v Wigan Athletic

Only three of Wigan's 20 points so far this season have come away from home

Millwall could give starts to defender Shaun Hutchinson and striker Tom Bradshaw against Wigan on Tuesday.

Hutchinson has not played for the Lions since 22 August because of a knee injury and was an unused substitute for Saturday's defeat by Reading.

Paul Cook's Wigan, who beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday, have no new injury problems.

Midfielder Darron Gibson continues his suspension following his red card at Preston earlier this month.

Match facts