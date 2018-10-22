Championship
Millwall19:45Wigan
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Wigan Athletic

Wigan manager Paul Cook
Only three of Wigan's 20 points so far this season have come away from home
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Millwall could give starts to defender Shaun Hutchinson and striker Tom Bradshaw against Wigan on Tuesday.

Hutchinson has not played for the Lions since 22 August because of a knee injury and was an unused substitute for Saturday's defeat by Reading.

Paul Cook's Wigan, who beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 on Saturday, have no new injury problems.

Midfielder Darron Gibson continues his suspension following his red card at Preston earlier this month.

Match facts

  • Millwall are unbeaten in six matches against Wigan (W3 D3 L0) since losing the 2012-13 FA Cup semi-final.
  • Wigan have won just one of their 13 away matches against Millwall in all competitions (D4 L8), a 2-0 league win in August 2004.
  • Millwall have lost seven of their last 10 Championship games (W1 D2) - their previous seven defeats came across a period of 37 matches.
  • In the Championship (excluding play-offs), Wigan are winless in 13 league matches in London (D3 L10) since a 3-1 win at West Ham in August 2004.
  • Four of the last five Championship goals conceded by Millwall have been from set pieces (two free-kicks, one penalty and one corner goal).
  • All five of Wigan's league defeats this season have come in away matches - they have lost their last four in a row without finding the net.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough13742167925
2Sheff Utd138142215725
3West Brom1373331181324
4Leeds1365223111223
5Derby136341714321
6Norwich136341716121
7Blackburn135621616021
8Wigan136251516-120
9Nottm Forest134721815319
10Bristol City135441714319
11Sheff Wed135442020019
12Brentford134632015518
13Aston Villa134632120118
14Birmingham133821412217
15Swansea134541210217
16QPR135261119-817
17Stoke134451719-216
18Bolton134451116-516
19Reading133371821-312
20Rotherham133371020-1012
21Preston132471925-610
22Millwall132471422-810
23Hull132381120-99
24Ipswich131661120-99
View full Championship table

Top Stories