Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers
- From the section Championship
Swansea City boss Graham Potter could restore absentees Kyle Naughton, Matt Grimes and Tom Carroll after Saturday's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa.
Winger Luciano Narsingh has a hamstring injury, although he is yet to make an appearance under Potter.
Blackburn expect ex-Swans striker Danny Graham and midfielder Harrison Reed to be fit despite back and groin issues which saw them withdrawn against Leeds.
Defender Ryan Nyambe may also return after a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Swansea and Blackburn last met in the FA Cup fourth round in January 2015 - Rovers won 3-1 at Ewood Park.
- The last league meeting between Swansea and Blackburn was in April 2012 - the Swans won 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium in the Premier League.
- Swansea have not lost three consecutive league matches outside of the top-flight since August 2009, a run of four in a row.
- Both of Blackburn's goals against Leeds in their 2-1 win in their last game came from corners - prior to this, just two of their previous 33 league goals had been scored via a corner.
- Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has lost all three of his managerial meetings with Swansea in all competitions, all while he was Middlesbrough manager.
- Blackburn are unbeaten in their last 13 league matches played on a Tuesday (W9 D4 L0).