Bury v Newport County (Tue)

Newport County igned full-back Tyler Forbes on a one-year deal following his release by Brighton.

Newport County could have Matty Dolan, Tyreeq Bakinson, Tyler Forbes and Keanu Marsh-Brown available for Tuesday's game at Bury.

County's squad were without seven players for the defeat at Crawley with manager Mike Flynn forced to name himself among the substitutes.

Bury are set to be unchanged for the visit of Newport.

The Shakers moved into the League Two play-off positions with a 4-0 victory over Notts County on Saturday.

That extended their unbeaten run to six games while defeat at Crawley ended Newport's five-match unbeaten run and they are fourth in the table.