League Two
Bury19:45Newport
Venue: The Energy Check Stadium at Gigg Lane

Bury v Newport County (Tue)

Tyler Forbes
Newport County igned full-back Tyler Forbes on a one-year deal following his release by Brighton.

Newport County could have Matty Dolan, Tyreeq Bakinson, Tyler Forbes and Keanu Marsh-Brown available for Tuesday's game at Bury.

County's squad were without seven players for the defeat at Crawley with manager Mike Flynn forced to name himself among the substitutes.

Bury are set to be unchanged for the visit of Newport.

The Shakers moved into the League Two play-off positions with a 4-0 victory over Notts County on Saturday.

That extended their unbeaten run to six games while defeat at Crawley ended Newport's five-match unbeaten run and they are fourth in the table.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 23rd October 2018

  • BuryBury19:45NewportNewport County
  • CrawleyCrawley Town19:45ExeterExeter City
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45ColchesterColchester United
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City19:45CarlisleCarlisle United
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town19:45NorthamptonNorthampton Town
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons19:45Notts CountyNotts County
  • MorecambeMorecambe19:45MansfieldMansfield Town
  • OldhamOldham Athletic19:45CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • StevenageStevenage19:45Port ValePort Vale
  • SwindonSwindon Town19:45CambridgeCambridge United
  • YeovilYeovil Town19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City14102228111732
2Exeter1484224121228
3MK Dons14761178927
4Newport148332124-327
5Colchester1474329151425
6Tranmere146621712524
7Bury146442315822
8Crawley147162219322
9Forest Green144912013721
10Stevenage146351614221
11Carlisle146171417-319
12Swindon144641718-118
13Mansfield12381169717
14Yeovil134542015517
15Oldham134541613317
16Port Vale145271419-517
17Crewe134361313015
18Morecambe144191426-1213
19Northampton142661120-912
20Grimsby13337918-912
21Notts County133371630-1412
22Cheltenham132471019-910
23Cambridge142391227-159
24Macclesfield141491325-127
View full League Two table

Top Stories