Dundee v Heart of Midlothian
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- Dundee have failed to score in four of their past seven Scottish Premiership matches against Hearts (W2 D1 L4), conceding at least once in each of those games (10 goals in total).
- Hearts are winless in their past three trips to Dens Park in the top flight (D1 L2) having won on each of their previous two visits (2-1 in August 2015 and 1-0 in March 2016).
- Dundee have lost five consecutive games on home soil in the top flight - they have never lost six in a row at Dens Park in the Scottish Premiership.
- Hearts have won three of their past four away league games (L1), however they did suffer a 3-1 defeat by Rangers in their most recent away outing.
- Dundee striker Kenny Miller scored a brace and assisted a further goal for Rangers in his last league appearance against Hearts in October 2017. They were his first goals against them in the top flight since April 2010.