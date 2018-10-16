Scottish Gossip: McLeish, Griffiths, Boyata, Davis, Kelty Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Alex McLeish admitted he felt "the world was caving in" after last week's defeat in Israel. (Daily Mail)

McLeish is pondering a Scotland recall for forgotten forward Steven Fletcher. (The Herald)

Former Scotland striker Lee McCulloch says McLeish needs the services of Leigh Griffiths if he is to rescue Scotland's Nations League campaign. (The Scottish Sun)

Israeli midfielder and former Celtic man Beram Kayal says Scotland could be on the end of his country's "new beginning" in their Nations League showdown next month (Scotsman, print edition)

Celtic are ready to sell Belgian international Dedryck Boyata in the upcoming transfer window (Daily Star, print edition)

Steven Davis has been linked with a return move to Rangers from Southampton (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic have dismissed talk of Daniel Arzani's loan move from Premier League giants Manchester City being terminated (Daily Record)

Kelty Hearts captain Shaun Greig believes Barry Ferguson would bring a "wow factor" to the Lowland League club if he accepts their proposition to become their new manaer (The Sun)