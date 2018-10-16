Spain 2-3 England: Where does this win rank among victories since 2000?

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring with his first England goal for three years

England recorded their first win in Spain for 31 years on Monday - a 3-2 victory in the Uefa Nations League in Seville.

Gareth Southgate named the youngest England team this century to face Luis Enrique's side.

The Three Lions could not have started better, as two goals by Raheem Sterling and a Marcus Rashford strike gave them a 3-0 lead at half time - and despite conceding two second-half goals, they held out for the three points.

It was undoubtedly a landmark performance for Southgate's side, but where does it sit among standout England victories from the past 18 years?

We've selected seven of the best since 2000 - have a go at ranking them.