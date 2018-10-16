Scott Booth: Glasgow City can score goals against Barcelona

Scott Booth and his players celebrate beating Somatio Barcelona

Glasgow City can hurt Barcelona in the last 16 of the Women's Champions League, says head coach Scott Booth.

The Scottish champions take on the Catalan giants in Spain on Wednesday in their last 16 first-leg.

In the previous round City scored twice away against Somatio Barcelona and Booth believes his side can do the same again as they bid for a quarter-final slot.

"We're all looking forward to it," he told BBC Scotland.

"We felt we could cause them problems and potentially score goals over there in Cyprus and we'll be hoping we can do the same on Wednesday."

City had to navigate a tricky qualifying group including Anderlecht, as well as facing Somatio in the last 32 to earn the right to play Barcelona at the Mini Estadi.

Even for a club that have previously reached the quarter-finals in the Champions League, this has not been an easy path.

"We've got to the last 16 of the champions league and I think we have done it the hard way, normally we've been in the last 32 so you can go directly into that," said Booth.

"This time we've had to go through the groups and we've had to play very well."

In the Barcelona ranks, City will face a host of internationals, including Dutch Ballon d'Or nominee Lieke Martens, where the challenge might be high.

Booth said his team will be using their "brains" as well as their ability to bring a positive result back to Petershill Park.

He added: "We have to be really on our toes.

"We have to use our brains and make sure that we do things right as a team, as a unit, and make it very difficult for Barcelona to go and get their best players on the ball."