Scottish Challenge Cup: Motherwell U21s to meet Ross County

Christian Mbulu scored Motherwell colts' second goal against Sligo Rovers

Motherwell Under-21s will host Championship side Ross County in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Well are the last 'colt' team left in the competition after beating Sligo Rovers on Saturday.

East Fife visit Irish side Bohemians while Welsh team Connah's Quay Nomads travel to Hampden to play Queen's Park.

The other last-eight tie pits Scottish League Two leaders Edinburgh City against Championship strugglers Alloa.

The four games will take place over the weekend of 17 and 18 November.

Bohemians and Connah's Quay Nomads are the last two non-Scottish sides left in the tournament after beating Sutton United and Coleraine, respectively, on Saturday.

County beat Montrose, Queen's Park beat St Mirren Under-21s while Alloa overcame fellow second-tier side Dunfermline on penalties.

Edinburgh caused a surprise in the first of the last-16 ties on Friday by beating League One leaders Arbroath.

Fifers' festive visit brought forward

East Fife striker Jonny Court says Christmas has come early for the Fifers.

Darren Young's side were due to travel to Dublin for their festive celebrations but now they could be making it two trips within the space of a month.

"It'll be nice to play a team from Ireland, I don't know much about Bohemians but I'm sure it will be a tough game," Court told BBC Scotland.

"It's something different, I'm sure it will be exciting."

The League One side have already knocked out Partick Thistle and Queen of the South, with just one defeat in their past 10 matches in all competitions.

And Court believes they are capable of going "toe-to-toe" with the league's only full-time team, Raith Rovers.

"They're massive favourites to win the league, but we've played them once already this season and drew 2-2 and we should've won - 100%.

"So we believe we can match them, if not overtake them."

Scottish Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

Motherwell colts v Ross County

Bohemians v East Fife

Edinburgh City v Alloa Athletic

Queen's Park v Connah's Quay Nomads

Ties to be played 17/18 November