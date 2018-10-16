Lauren Robson: Linfield player signs for Manchester City Academy

Robson (left) helped Linfield Ladies win this season's Irish Women's Premiership title

Linfield's Northern Ireland Under-19 international Lauren Robson has signed for Manchester City's Academy.

Robson, who won an Irish Cup medal with Linfield Ladies aged just 15 in 2014, will combine her Manchester City stint with law studies in Manchester.

The 19-year-old left-sided player helped Linfield clinch this season's Women's Irish Premiership title.

Robson was part of the Northern Ireland squad which competed as hosts at last year's European Under-19 Finals.

The Irish Women's Premiership champions extended the "best wishes of everyone at Linfield to Lauren for her university studies in Manchester and her football opportunity with Manchester City".