Berwick Rangers appoint Johnny Harvey as new manager

Johnny Harvey has been appointed Berwick Rangers manager.

The Scottish League Two club say the 36-year-old is "widely acknowledged as one of the brightest managerial prospects outside the SPFL".

Harvey, who replaces Robbie Horn, leaves Penicuik Athletic, having previously been in charge of Edinburgh United and Haddington Athletic.

His first match in charge of Berwick will be Saturday's Scottish Cup second-round meeting with Gretna 2008.

The Shielfield Park side are second bottom of League Two after nine games.