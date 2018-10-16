Liverpool are back where they belong among 'European royalty', says Peter Moore

Fans on Anfield's Kop have a banner that says the club are "European royalty"

Liverpool are back where they belong among "European royalty", according to chief executive Peter Moore.

The Reds reached the Champions League final for the first time in 11 years last season, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid.

They finished fourth in the Premier League last term to make it back into Europe's top competition and spent almost £170m on transfers this summer.

"We are a club used to winning silverware and that is the one piece we are focused on," said Moore.

"My job is to harness the power of what we have and bring it together off the pitch and provide the support the team needs.

"Being financially viable and being able to afford players is key to that success in modern football but winning football is key and last season is indicative of that."

Since joining the five-time European champions in the summer of 2017, Moore has overseen Jurgen Klopp's side break transfer records in the past two windows - paying a world record for a defender of £75m for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk in January and the most for a goalkeeper, in a deal worth £66.8m, when they signed Alisson in the summer.

Chelsea subsequently surpassed that record with their purchase of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao.

The Reds currently sit behind Chelsea and Manchester City on goal difference at the top of the Premier League after eight games.

Peter Moore, right, joined the club in June 2017

"I think we are back where we belong," the 63-year-old told Radio City Talk.

"There is a banner on the Kop which says 'European Royalty' and that is who we were - who we are - and no one wants Liverpool in Europe right now."

Moore says the club's Melwood training base, a "world class" scouting and coaching network and sporting director Michael Edwards all complement each other.

"My role and my team's role is to provide them with all the support they need to make the football happen, to drive the revenue to fund a world-class team, which I believe we have now," he added.

"Our job as a club is to help in any way we can to build that team to be successful."