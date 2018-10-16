Naby Keita: Liverpool midfielder set for scan after injury

Keita suffered a back injury against Napoli earlier this month but returned for Liverpool's game against Manchester City before the international break

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita will have a scan when he returns to the club after being injured playing for Guinea.

Keita hurt his hamstring in Tuesday's 1-1 draw in Rwanda in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, reports Agence France Presse.

The 23-year-old has made 10 starts for the Reds since joining from RB Leipzig.

Keita is the fourth Reds player - along with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk - to be injured in the international break.