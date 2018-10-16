EFL Trophy: Port Vale and Bury enjoy wins against Under-21 sides

League Two sides Bury and Port Vale both enjoyed home wins over under-21 opposition on a night of just two games contested in the EFL Trophy.

Vale moved level on points at the top of Group E with their 2-0 win over Middlesbrough U21s, who remain bottom.

Tom Conlon set up both of their goals, for Ricky Miller, on six minutes, then defender Connell Rawlinson's header.

A goal in each half from Dom Telford helped Bury see off Leicester City U21s at Gigg Lane.

But the Shakers had to survive an early Callum McFadzean red card.

Telford had put the home side ahead on four minutes, Leicester levelled on 20 minutes with a Tyrese Shade far post tap-in, but Bury made it 2-1 on 67 minutes to climb back above Leicester to second in Group B - three points behind neighbours Rochdale.