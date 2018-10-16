UEFA Nations League - Group B1
Ukraine1Czech Rep0

Ukraine v Czech Republic

Line-ups

Ukraine

  • 12Pyatov
  • 21Karavayev
  • 5Burda
  • 20RakitskiyBooked at 39mins
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 8MalinovskiySubstituted forZinchenkoat 86'minutes
  • 10KonoplyankaSubstituted forTsygankovat 70'minutes
  • 18Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 1Boyko
  • 2Butko
  • 3Plastun
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 9Kulach
  • 13Petryak
  • 14Kravets
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 16Sydorchuk
  • 17Zinchenko
  • 19Makarenko
  • 23Lunin

Czech Rep

  • 23Pavlenka
  • 4Gebre Selassie
  • 3CelustkaBooked at 19mins
  • 5Brabec
  • 22Novak
  • 20VydraSubstituted forZmrhalat 67'minutes
  • 21PavelkaBooked at 90mins
  • 7Barak
  • 14JanktoSubstituted forSuralat 81'minutes
  • 9Dockal
  • 19SchickSubstituted forKrmencikat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Vaclik
  • 6Kudela
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 10Travnik
  • 11Krmencik
  • 12Stronati
  • 13Masopust
  • 16Koubek
  • 17Coufal
  • 18Sural
Referee:
Gediminas Mazeika

Match Stats

Home TeamUkraineAway TeamCzech Rep
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away13

Live Text

Booking

David Pavelka (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).

Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is caught offside.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Mykyta Burda.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.

Mykola Matvyenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josef Sural (Czech Republic).

Attempt missed. Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic).

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Josef Sural replaces Jakub Jankto.

Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.

Attempt saved. Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theodor Gebre Selassie.

Hand ball by Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine).

Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Michal Krmencik replaces Patrik Schick.

Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.

Attempt blocked. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).

Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marlos.

Substitution

Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.

Attempt missed. Antonin Barak (Czech Republic) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavayev.

Attempt blocked. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonin Barak.

David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Czech Republic. Jaromir Zmrhal replaces Matej Vydra.

Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine).

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).

David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Ukraine. Yevhen Konoplyanka tries a through ball, but Mykola Matvyenko is caught offside.

Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.

Attempt saved. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borek Dockal.

Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Offside, Czech Republic. Matej Vydra tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luxembourg430110199
2Belarus42206068
3Moldova412124-25
4San Marino4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine33004139
2Czech Rep310234-13
3Slovakia200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32104227
2Netherlands21014223
3Germany301215-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo42206248
2Azerbaijan41305236
3Faroe Islands411247-34
4Malta402248-42

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales32015326
2Denmark21102024
3R. of Ireland301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland32019366
2Belgium22005146
3Iceland3003111-100

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia43018539
2Armenia42026426
3Gibraltar420235-26
4Liechtenstein410358-33

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia440090912
2Kazakhstan41216425
3Latvia402215-42
4Andorra402218-72

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain320110466
2England31114404
3Croatia201106-61

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel32014226
2Scotland21013213
3Albania310214-33

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia42205238
2Montenegro42116337
3Romania41304316
4Lithuania400429-70

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22004226
2Italy31112204
3Poland301235-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway43014139
2Bulgaria43015329
3Cyprus411246-24
4Slovenia401336-31

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze33005149
2Austria21011103
3Northern Ireland300315-40

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia32104137
2Turkey310246-23
3Sweden201123-11

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland440050512
2Greece420234-16
3Hungary411256-14
4Estonia401336-31
View full UEFA Nations League tables

