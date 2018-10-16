David Pavelka (Czech Republic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ukraine v Czech Republic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 21Karavayev
- 5Burda
- 20RakitskiyBooked at 39mins
- 22Matvyenko
- 6Stepanenko
- 7Yarmolenko
- 11Marlos
- 8MalinovskiySubstituted forZinchenkoat 86'minutes
- 10KonoplyankaSubstituted forTsygankovat 70'minutes
- 18Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 2Butko
- 3Plastun
- 4Krivtsov
- 9Kulach
- 13Petryak
- 14Kravets
- 15Tsygankov
- 16Sydorchuk
- 17Zinchenko
- 19Makarenko
- 23Lunin
Czech Rep
- 23Pavlenka
- 4Gebre Selassie
- 3CelustkaBooked at 19mins
- 5Brabec
- 22Novak
- 20VydraSubstituted forZmrhalat 67'minutes
- 21PavelkaBooked at 90mins
- 7Barak
- 14JanktoSubstituted forSuralat 81'minutes
- 9Dockal
- 19SchickSubstituted forKrmencikat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vaclik
- 6Kudela
- 8Zmrhal
- 10Travnik
- 11Krmencik
- 12Stronati
- 13Masopust
- 16Koubek
- 17Coufal
- 18Sural
- Referee:
- Gediminas Mazeika
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away13
Live Text
Booking
Foul by David Pavelka (Czech Republic).
Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov tries a through ball, but Oleksandr Zinchenko is caught offside.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Mykyta Burda.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Mykola Matvyenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josef Sural (Czech Republic).
Attempt missed. Michal Krmencik (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic).
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Josef Sural replaces Jakub Jankto.
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Attempt saved. Jaromir Zmrhal (Czech Republic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Theodor Gebre Selassie.
Hand ball by Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine).
Attempt saved. Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Michal Krmencik replaces Patrik Schick.
Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.
Attempt blocked. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ondrej Celustka (Czech Republic).
Attempt missed. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marlos.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.
Attempt missed. Antonin Barak (Czech Republic) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Borek Dockal with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Oleksandr Karavayev.
Attempt blocked. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonin Barak.
David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Czech Republic. Jaromir Zmrhal replaces Matej Vydra.
Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine).
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).
David Pavelka (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Ukraine. Yevhen Konoplyanka tries a through ball, but Mykola Matvyenko is caught offside.
Corner, Czech Republic. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.
Attempt saved. David Pavelka (Czech Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Borek Dockal.
Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, Czech Republic. Matej Vydra tries a through ball, but Jakub Jankto is caught offside.
Patrik Schick (Czech Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine).