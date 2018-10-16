Jambul Jigauri (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Latvia v Georgia
Line-ups
Latvia
- 1Vanins
- 21Zulevs
- 4Dubra
- 19Jagodinskis
- 2Maksimenko
- 14Ciganiks
- 8FertovsSubstituted forIsajevsat 45'minutes
- 17Tarasovs
- 11KarasausksSubstituted forIkaunieksat 70'minutes
- 15Rakels
- 22GutkovskisBooked at 46minsSubstituted forSabalaat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Solovjovs
- 6Kurakins
- 7Rugins
- 9Ikaunieks
- 10Sabala
- 12Ikstens
- 13Isajevs
- 16Lukjanovs
- 18Savalnieks
- 20Oss
- 23Steinbors
Georgia
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 3Khotcholava
- 4Kashia
- 23Dvali
- 17MerebashviliSubstituted forJigauriat 80'minutes
- 6Kvekveskiri
- 7KankavaSubstituted forAburjaniaat 34'minutes
- 11Chakvetadze
- 21Gvilia
- 8Qazaishvili
Substitutes
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 9Kiteishvili
- 10Ananidze
- 12Kvaskhvadze
- 13Kacharava
- 14Kupatadze
- 15Aburjania
- 16Tabidze
- 18Tchanturishvili
- 19Zarandia
- 20Jigauri
- 22Navalovski
- Referee:
- Petr Ardeleanu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away13
Live Text
Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).
Jambul Jigauri (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).
Attempt missed. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kaspars Dubra following a corner.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Guram Kashia.
Attempt blocked. Deniss Rakels (Latvia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Valeri Qazaishvili (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Nika Kvekveskiri.
Substitution
Substitution, Georgia. Jambul Jigauri replaces Giorgi Merebashvili.
Davit Khotcholava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia).
Attempt missed. Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Deniss Rakels (Latvia).
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Lasha Dvali.
Attempt saved. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Andrejs Ciganiks (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Valerijs Sabala (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Deniss Rakels.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Valerijs Sabala replaces Vladislavs Gutkovskis.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Davis Ikaunieks replaces Arturs Karasausks.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.
Attempt blocked. Deniss Rakels (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia).
Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia).
Vjaceslavs Isajevs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).
Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Andrejs Ciganiks.
Goal!
Goal! Latvia 0, Georgia 3. Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Giorgi Aburjania.
Attempt saved. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili with a cross.
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vadims Zulevs (Latvia).
Davit Khotcholava (Georgia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vitalijs Jagodinskis (Latvia).
Foul by Nika Kvekveskiri (Georgia).
Deniss Rakels (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Georgia. Nika Kvekveskiri tries a through ball, but Otar Kakabadze is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Valerian Gvilia (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valeri Qazaishvili.
Giorgi Merebashvili (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.